Both 'Spelunky' games will land on Nintendo Switch next summer

Roguelike fans, rejoice! Spelunky and its numbered sequel are headed to the Nintendo Switch next summer. The original will have local multiplayer, while Spelunky 2 will support both local and online play. The ‘original’ Spelunky launched on the Xbox 360 back in 2012. It was actually a remake, though, of a more visually-primitive game that was released on PC back in 2008. In both versions, you guide an intrepid explorer through a network of increasingly dangerous caves. The world is procedurally generated, so each life or ‘run’ is slightly different. It was a smash hit, and earlier this year a long-awaited sequel was finally released for PlayStation 4 and PC.

The video game industry has changed drastically since the original Spelunky’s release. There’s been a slew of games with rogue like elements, including The Binding of Isaac and Rogue Legacy. The original Spelunky still holds up, though, and the numbered sequel is arguably even better, with a more diverse world, branching paths and new ways to interact with enemies. If you want to know what all the fuss is about, I highly recommend this 40-minute explainer by Danny O’Dwyer, the creative mind behind video game documentary series NoClip. Then, when you’re done, check out this hour-long deep dive on the original’s creation.