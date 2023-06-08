‘Spider-Man 2’ launches on October 20th

Developer Insomniac revealed the launch date for Spider-Man 2 at Summer Game Fest 2023. The PS5 exclusive arrives on October 20th, a date Insomniac’s Brian Horton says the team is “very confident” standing behind.

The sequel to the 2018 original has Peter Parker and Miles Morales teaming up with GTA V-style character-switching. “In the open world, you will be able to switch nearly instantly between [Peter and Miles] as you explore Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn,” Insomniac’s James Stevenson wrote in a blog post. “Both Spider-Men have stories and missions in the world exclusive to each of them.”

In addition to the release date, Insomniac announced that pre-orders will open on June 16th at 10am local time. Those who pre-order will receive “an early unlock Arachknight Suit for Peter with 3 additional color variants, an early unlock Shadow Spider Suit for Miles with 3 additional color variants, an early unlock Web Grabber gadget, and 3 skill points.”

The gameplay trailer at last month’s PlayStation Showcase revealed Parker’s Spider-Man wearing the black Symbiote (Venom) Suit while showing a glimpse of the requisite power and poor judgment that go with the territory.

We also learned today that the game will have a Deluxe Edition ($80) including all pre-order bonuses, 10 unique suits (five each for Peter and Miles), extra Photo Mode frames and stickers and two additional skill points. Meanwhile, fully devoted fans can splurge $230 on a Collector’s Edition that takes everything from the Digital Deluxe Edition and adds “an extraordinary, high-quality 19-inch statue featuring our Spider-Men battling fan-favorite Venom.”

Catch up on all of the news from Summer Game Fest right here!