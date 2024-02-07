Spider-Man 2's delayed New Game+ mode is coming on March 7
There will be new suits to collect.
Insomniac Games has long-promised a New Game+ mode for its hit superhero sim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and The mode was supposed to drop at the tail-end of 2023, The forthcoming update won’t just be about New Game+, as Insomniac promises “new suits and more.”
We don’t exactly know what the mode will look like, as the developer urges players to keep an eye on its social media accounts “for a complete list of features closer to release.” However, we can glean some information from the New Game+ option that’s This mode lets players restart the story while holding on to items they found during the previous run. It’s possible the New Game+ for Spider-Man 2 will offer more than that, as the developer will soon arrive for the open-world web-slinging adventure.
The game also currently lacks audio descriptions, which is an accessibility feature intended for players who are blind or have low vision. This is coming, but we don’t know if it’ll be included with March’s update.
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 lets you Peter Parker and Miles Morales with the push of a button. It’s widely regarded as being the rare sequel that’s both We admired the incredibly fun traversal mechanics, engaging open world and the game’s satisfying story. The PS5 exclusive quickly became the fastest-selling first-party title in PlayStation history, with more than 2.5 million copies sold in one day.