The long-delayed 'Sports Story' suddenly arrives on Nintendo Switch

After a long delay, Sports Story is now available on Nintendo Switch . Fans of Golf Story have been awaiting the follow-up for quite some time. Sports Story was initially supposed to arrive on the console in 2020 , but as has been the case with so many games over the last few years, it was delayed.

Sports Story features many of the same characters as Golf Story. It follows the events of the previous game and it has a similar blend of sports, role-playing and adventuring. You'll still get to play some golf in this one, and you can partake in tennis, soccer, BMX and (unsurprisingly, given that this is an RPG) fishing. You can also explore dungeons and abandoned ruins or simply hang out at the mall.

Prove your athletic prowess in sports of all sorts – Sports Story is out now on #NintendoSwitch!



Let the training commence: https://t.co/UybEUp7QGW pic.twitter.com/tQELzAJvKv — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) December 23, 2022