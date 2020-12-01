Bad Bunny is Spotify's most-streamed artist of 2020

In 2019, Spotify bet big on podcasts and it continued to do so in 2020. This year, future Spotify exclusive show The Joe Rogan Experience is the most popular podcast globally. That’s a pretty impressive feat considering it just debuted on Spotify in September. And of course, that’s a great sign considering the podcast will become exclusive to the service at the end of the year and reports indicate the agreement is worth over $100 million. Interestingly, Rogan’s show falls to number two on the US chart, with NPR News Now eclipsing it for the top spot in the States. TED Talks Daily, The New York Times’ The Daily, The Michelle Obama Podcast and Barstool Sports’ Call Her Daddy also make up Spotify’s year-end top five. As far as podcast genres are concerned, Society & Culture is number one, followed by Comedy, Lifestyle & Health, Arts & Entertainment and Education.

In typical Spotify fashion, the company also noted some trends for 2020. Unsurprisingly, the service saw 1,400+ percent increase in work-from-home-themed (WFH) playlists between April and May. What’s more, the company says about 65,000 playlists were created by users with the title “Black Lives Matter” or “BLM.” Perhaps as a coping mechanism, Spotify users contributed to a 180 percent increase in health and wellness podcast listening in 2020. And overall, the most popular time to listen to a podcast this year on the platform was between 6AM-9AM.

While the US top charts stack up similarly to the global lists, there are some interesting changes. The full collection of top-five charts for the US are as follows:

US Most Streamed Artists:

Juice WRLD Drake Lil Uzi Vert Post Malone Taylor Swift

US Most Streamed Female Artists:

Taylor Swift Billie Eilish Ariana Grande Halsey Megan Thee Stallion

US Most Streamed Songs:

“The Box” by Roddy Ricch “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd “Blueberry Faygo” by Lil Mosey “ROCKSTAR (feat Roddy Ricch)” by DaBaby, Roddy Ricch “Life Is Good (feat Drake)” by Drake, Future

US Most Streamed Albums:

Legends Never Die, Juice WRLD Eternal Atake (Deluxe) - LUV vs. The World 2, Lil Uzi Vert Hollywood’s Bleeding, Post Malone After Hours, The Weeknd Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, Roddy Ricch

US Most Popular Podcasts:

NPR News Now The Joe Rogan Experience The Daily Call Her Daddy The Michelle Obama Podcast

US Most Popular Podcast Genres: