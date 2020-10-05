Spotify now lets you search for songs by lyrics

The ongoing feature battle between Spotify and Apple Music continues. The two leading music services often add features seemingly inspired by their competition; the latest is lyric search. A Spotify engineer tweeted earlier today that users can now input lyrics into the app’s search field to get song results, something that Apple Music has offered since late 2018.
My team just shipped something on iOS and Android -— Lina (@linafab) October 5, 2020
now you can find songs by lyrics 😉 on Spotify
Give it a try 😊 pic.twitter.com/bOs4Ob9O84
As you can see from the screenshot above, songs that include the lyrics you input will have a “lyrics match” label; they show up along side other potential results, so keep an eye out for that label if you’re specifically searching with lyrics.