Spotify now lets you search for songs by lyrics

Spotify is also launching a new set of top music charts today, with a bit of a weird twist. A new @spotifycharts Twitter account includes a look at the top albums of the week, tracked from Friday through Thursday. There’s a US-centric top albums chart as well as a global view, and they’ll be released every Monday. In addition to the weekly album round-up, the Spotify Charts account is also sharing the top 50 songs of the week streamed in the US and globally, as well.

❤️ Here are the Top 50 Albums streamed in the USA (Sept. 25-Oct. 1, 2020) #SpotifyCharts pic.twitter.com/RwPkTAr8Kk — Spotify Charts (@spotifycharts) October 5, 2020

Spotify has long had a charts section in its app which shows you the daily top 50 songs in the US and globally, as well as by specific country. But according to Variety, these new album charts are only going to be released on the @spotifycharts Twitter. It’s a strange move, given that it adds friction to actually playing these albums. They’d be a lot more useful as playlists in the app, especially the top 50 weekly songs charts. If you’re curious, though, the Spotify Charts Twitter account is up and running with info about the top albums and songs from the last week.