Image credit: Allison Shelley/NPR

NPR podcasts are now available to stream on Spotify outside of the US

"NPR News Now," "Up First," "Planet Money" and many more.
Billy Steele
1h ago
NPR
"Up First" co-host David Greene Allison Shelley/NPR

NPR and Spotify have been cozy since 2018, when the public radio and content powerhouse signed a deal to make select shows available through the music service. That agreement only covered the US though, so today the two partners are announcing a new pact. As part of a new distribution deal, NPR podcasts will be available to stream globally outside of the United States.

Spotify didn’t offer a specific list of regions, but it did say that the agreement covers “most countries around the world.” It did get detailed with the library of available shows though, which include 26 podcasts. Those range from the hip-hop chronicles of Louder Than A Riot to Up First, a quick breakdown of the day’s news each morning. Other popular shows that made the cut are NPR News Now, TED Radio Hour, Short Wave and Planet Money. And in true Spotify fashion, there’s a playlist of the best of the best episodes to serve as an introduction — should you need it.

