Storytel audiobooks are coming to Spotify later this year

It's one of the first publishers to use Spotify's subscription platform.
Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic|05.20.21
@igorbonifacic

May 20th, 2021
Starting later this year, Spotify will allow Storytel subscribers to link their accounts to Spotify. Once the integration is live, it will make Spotify a place where you can listen to audiobooks. Essentially, that means you can get away with having one less app installed on your phone since you currently need Storytell's iOS or Android app to access the platform's catalog on mobile.

Storytel is available in 25 countries globally, including Germany, South Korea and Sweden, and offers more than 500,000 audiobooks, some of which you can listen to in English. The company employs a different subscription model than Audible. Instead of buying credits and exchanging those for audiobooks, you pay a flat monthly fee for unlimited access to its library.

With today's announcement, Storytel is one of the first major publishers to take advantage of Spotify's Open Access Platform (OAP). The tech, announced alongside the company's podcast subscription plan, allows publishers and creators to stream their content through Spotify while using their existing login system. "Audiobooks are just one form of audio that will be available using Spotify's Open Access Platform — the possibilities in audio are limitless," the company said, noting it will have more to share on that front later this year.

