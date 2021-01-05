Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Atlus

You can now listen to the Persona game soundtracks on Spotify

Time to Burn My Dread.
Nick Summers, @nisummers
2h ago
Persona 5
Atlus

The Persona games are undeniably stylish. A unique JRPG series that blends modern anime visuals with excellent dungeon crawling and an engrossing slice-of-life simulator. My favorite element of the Persona franchise, though, is the music. If you love the jazz, funk and hip hop-inspired beats of Persona 5, or the slightly mellower vibes of Persona 3, good news: all of these tunes are now available to stream on Spotify. As the Twitter account AniPlaylist points out, almost everything from the long-running series is available to stream. That includes the soundtracks from Persona 5, Persona 4 (and Golden), Persona 3 (and FES) and Persona 2.

If you’re looking for deep cuts, Spotify has you covered there too. The streaming service has the soundtracks from the Persona 4 spin-offs Dancing All Night and Arena Ultimax, the crossover titles Persona Q and Persona Q2, as well as two live concerts performed in 2013 and 2015. Persona obsessives will notice that a few games are missing — the original Persona, for instance, as well as the Persona 5 and 3 dancing games, Persona 3 Portable (P3P) and Persona 5 Royal, a director’s cut of the fifth numbered entry that was released in the West last year. Still, it’s an impressive collection. If you want to dive in, we’ve linked to the most popular soundtracks below, in addition to an all-encompassing playlist:

