Latest in Gear

Image credit: Billy Steele / Engadget

Spotify belatedly adds notifications for new podcast episodes

The site is continuing to lean into its role as a podcast platform.
Ann Smajstrla
29m ago
Comments
13 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

A pic showing a phone with a podcast queued up on Spotify.
Billy Steele / Engadget

Spotify has rolled out mobile push notifications for new podcast episodes starting today, the streaming app announced in a statement. It’s a relatively small development, but one that indicates Spotify is continuing to strengthen its podcast offerings — although it's also playing catch-up to apps that have long had this feature.

To take advantage of the feature, go to a podcast’s show page on Spotify and click “follow.” You can then switch on the option to “get notified of new episodes.” From then on, you’ll receive a push notification on your phone when the podcast drops a new episode.

A gif demonstrating how Spotify podcast notifications works.
Spotify

Not everyone may want more notifications, but if you’re serious about keeping up to date on your favorite podcasts -- like any of Engadget’s podcasts -- this feature could be helpful. Spotify podcast notifications are available for both free and premium users.

In this article: Spotify, spotify podcasts, podcast, podcasts, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
13 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

How and where to pre-order a PlayStation 5

How and where to pre-order a PlayStation 5

View
You’ll need more than $299 to truly enjoy next-gen gaming

You’ll need more than $299 to truly enjoy next-gen gaming

View
MasterClass is offering college students a year of courses for $1

MasterClass is offering college students a year of courses for $1

View
Confused about which console to buy? Just wait.

Confused about which console to buy? Just wait.

View
PlayStation 5 pre-orders start at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy

PlayStation 5 pre-orders start at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr