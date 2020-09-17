Spotify belatedly adds notifications for new podcast episodes

Spotify has rolled out mobile push notifications for new podcast episodes starting today, the streaming app announced in a statement. It’s a relatively small development, but one that indicates Spotify is continuing to strengthen its podcast offerings — although it's also playing catch-up to apps that have long had this feature.

To take advantage of the feature, go to a podcast’s show page on Spotify and click “follow.” You can then switch on the option to “get notified of new episodes.” From then on, you’ll receive a push notification on your phone when the podcast drops a new episode.