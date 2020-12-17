Spotify's new songwriters section takes you behind the music

Over the last few years, Spotify has made a concerted effort to give more attention to music producers and songwriters. And rightfully so, both of those groups of professionals play a key role in the creative process, collaborating with the artists and bands themselves. Today, the streaming service is launching a new Songwriters Hub inside of its apps. The section will appear as a category in the Browse tab where you find New Releases and other popular sections.

Spotify began giving producers and songwriters some focus in 2018 when it started showing credits based on record label metadata. Back in February, the company began beta testing songwriter pages. The service says those profiles and clickable song credits have “accumulated” over 127 billion streams thus far. The company is expanding the number of those pages today as well, adding profiles for Sia, Ant Clemons, Bebe Rexha, Gregg Wattenberg, Noonie Bao, Ashley Gorley and Irving Berlin to the songwriters who are already there.