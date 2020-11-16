Latest in Gear

Image credit: Squarespace

Squarespace now lets customers add paywalls to their sites

They can add multiple membership levels too.
Nicole Lee, @nicole
Squarespace
Squarespace

Everyone needs to make a little extra coin these days, including bloggers and site creators. That’s why Squarespace has introduced a way for its customers -- at least for a fee -- to add a “Members Area” paywall to their sites.

According to Squarespace, this means you can make money from your site by gating certain content behind a paid area. So if you’re a publication using Squarespace, you can now add a paywall to certain articles. Squarespace also gave examples of a fitness educator adding group classes or a running club privately sharing schedules and routes in a members-only area. They’re also able to offer membership levels and create multiple members-only sections. 

TechCrunch reports that the “Members Area” subscription could take the form of a recurring membership fee or a one-time payment. Some can also be free with registration. Squarespace customers can also offer paid members specialty content like members-only podcasts and newsletters.

The “Members Area” is available now as an add-on to any Squarespace subscription, with plans starting at $9 a month.

