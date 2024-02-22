Stable Diffusion 3 is a new AI image generator that won't mess up text in pictures, its makers claim

Stability AI, the startup behind Stable Diffusion, the tool that uses generative AI to create images from text prompts, revealed Stable Diffusion 3, a next-generation model, on Thursday. Stability AI claimed that the new model, which isn’t widely available yet, improves image quality, works better with prompts containing multiple subjects, and can more accurate text as part of the generated image, something that previous Stable Diffusion models weren’t great at.



Stability AI CEO Emad Mosque posted some examples of this on X.





The announcement comes days after Stability AI’s largest rival, OpenAI, unveiled Sora, a brand new AI model capable of generating nearly-realistic, high-definition videos from simple text prompts. Sora, which isn’t available to the general public yet either, sparked concerns about its potential to create realistic-looking fake footage. OpenAI said it's working with experts in misinformation and hateful content to test the tool before making it widely available.Stability AI said it’s doing the same. “[We] have taken and continue to take reasonable steps to prevent the misuse of Stable Diffusion 3 by bad actors,” the company wrote in a blog post on its website. “By continually collaborating with researchers, experts, and our community, we expect to innovate further with integrity as we approach the model’s public release.”



It’s not clear when Stable Diffusion 3 will be released to the public, but until then, anyone interested can join a waitlist.