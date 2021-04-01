Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Michael Gibson/CBS 2020 CBS Interactive, Inc.

What's on TV this week: 'Star Trek: Discovery' season finale

Also new this week: 'Love & Monsters,' 'Dickinson' and 'American Gods.'
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago
Terra Firma Part 1 Pictured (L-R): Doug Jones as Capt. Saru, Michelle Yeoh as Georgiou and Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Burnham of the CBS All Access series STAR TREK: DISCOVERY.
Michael Gibson/CBS 2020 CBS Interactive, Inc.

As 2021’s TV, game and movie release schedule gets rolling, Disney+ is starting off with a recap of Wanda Maximoff and Vision’s story before it debuts Wandavision next week. On Apple TV+, season two of Dickinson is premiering, and Starz has a new season of American Gods. Other than the NFL playoffs, though, we’ll keep an eye out for the season finale of Star Trek: Discovery on CBS All Access.

Otherwise, it’s a big week for sports documentaries, with new ones arriving for Tiger Woods and Tony Parker, and on 4K Blu-ray, there’s Love and Monsters. Last but not least, Netflix just premiered History of Swear Words, hosted by Nicolas Cage. Look below to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray, video on-demand & Games

  • Love and Monsters (4K)

  • The Train

  • Summer in Mara (Xbox One)

  • Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Heart of the Forest (Switch)

  • Iris.Fall (PS4, Switch, Xbox One)

Tuesday

  • Lovestruck in the City, Netflix, 3 AM

  • History of Swear Words (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • This is Us (winter premiere), NBC, 9 PM

  • Inside the NFL, Showtime, 9 PM

  • Nurses, NBC, 10 PM

Wednesday

  • The Expanse, Amazon Prime, 3 AM

  • Tony Parker: The Final Shot, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Surviving Death (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM

  • Who Wants to Be A Millionaire, ABC, 8 PM

  • Chicago Med (winter premiere), NBC, 8 PM

  • The Masked Dancer, Fox, 8 PM

  • House of Payne, BET, 9 PM

  • Chicago Fire (winter premiere), NBC, 9 PM

  • Assisted Living, BET, 9:30 PM

  • Chicago PD (winter premiere), NBC, 10 PM

Thursday

  • Star Trek: Discovery (season finale), CBS All Access, 3 AM

  • Arthur's Law (series premiere), HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Coyote (S1), CBS All Access, 3 AM

  • The Stand, CBS All Access, 3 AM

  • Sesame Street, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • The Watch , AMC+, 3 AM

  • Pieces of a Woman, Netflix, 3 AM

  • 76ers/Nets, TNT, 7:30 PM

  • Mavericks/Nuggets, TNT, 10 PM

  • Battlebots, Discovery, 8 PM

  • Mr. Mayor (series premiere), NBC, 8 PM

  • Call Me Kat, Fox, 9 PM

  • The Chase (series premiere), ABC, 9 PM

  • Law & Order: SVU (winter premiere), NBC, 9 PM

  • The Hustler, ABC, 10 PM

Friday

  • Dickinson (S2), Apple TV+, 3 AM

  • Herself, Amazon Prime, 3 AM

  • Lupin: Part 1, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Marvel Studios: Legends - Wanda Maximoff and Vision, Disney+, 3 AM

  • Squish (S1), HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Inside the World's Toughest Prisons (S5), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Charming, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Stuck Apart, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Pretend It's A City, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Macgyver (winter premiere), CBS, 8 PM

  • Whose Line Is It Anyway? (season premiere), CW, 8 PM

  • Magnum P.I. (winter premiere), CBS, 9 PM

  • Penn & Teller: Fool Us (winter premiere), CW, 9 PM

Saturday

  • ELeague: Madden NFL 21, TBS, 12 AM

  • The Netflix Afterparty, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Buccaneers at Washington, NBC, 8:15 PM

  • Obsessed with the Babysitter, Lifetime, 8 PM

Sunday

  • American Gods (season premiere), Starz, 8 PM

  • The Circus (season premiere), Showtime, 8 PM

  • Critics Choice Super Awards, CW, 8 PM

  • The Watch, BBC America, 8 PM

  • Browns/Steelers, NBC, 8:15 PM

  • NCIS: LA (winter premiere), CBS, 8:30 PM

  • Tiger: Part I, HBO, 9 PM

  • The Simpsons, Fox, 9 PM

  • Shameless, Showtime, 9 PM

  • Who Wants to Be A Millionaire, ABC, 9 PM

  • In the Long Run, Starz, 9 PM

  • NCIS: NO, CBS, 9:30 PM

  • Cal Fire, Discovery, 10 PM

  • The Rookie, ABC, 10 PM

  • Your Honor, Showtime, 10 PM

All times listed are ET.

In this article: listings, mustseehdtv, History of Swear Words, entertainment
