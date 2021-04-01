What's on TV this week: 'Star Trek: Discovery' season finale

As 2021’s TV, game and movie release schedule gets rolling, Disney+ is starting off with a recap of Wanda Maximoff and Vision’s story before it debuts Wandavision next week. On Apple TV+, season two of Dickinson is premiering, and Starz has a new season of American Gods. Other than the NFL playoffs, though, we’ll keep an eye out for the season finale of Star Trek: Discovery on CBS All Access.

Otherwise, it’s a big week for sports documentaries, with new ones arriving for Tiger Woods and Tony Parker, and on 4K Blu-ray, there’s Love and Monsters. Last but not least, Netflix just premiered History of Swear Words, hosted by Nicolas Cage. Look below to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).