'Star Trek: Lower Decks' shows what happens far below the bridge

CBS has expanded its Star Trek offerings on its All Access streaming services with an offbeat animated series. Star Trek: Lower Decks focuses on the lives of the least important crew members aboard one of the least important starships, the U.S.S. Cerritos. Set in 2380, it follows ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford and Tendi (voiced by Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells and Eugene Cordero) as they tackle jobs ranging from saving planets to taking out the holodeck trash.

The show sprung from a CBS deal with Star Trek: Discovery co-creator and showrunner Alex Kurtzmann, and will be guided by Rick and Morty veteran writer Mike McMahan. Lower Decks won’t be quite as risqué as the R-rated Rick and Morty, but Kurtzmann said it would lean “slightly more adult.”