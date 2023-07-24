'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' season 2 will include a musical episode It's the latest in a delightful tradition of musical TV episodes, and looks like a banger.

Star Trek musical parodies have been a thing since the Shatner days, but no official Star Trek musical has ever been released officially. That's about to change, though, as Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 will feature the first ever Star Trek musical episode, Paramount announced. Called Subspace Rhapsody, it will be the ninth episode of the season and debut on Paramount Plus on August 3rd at 7PM ET.

The news dropped at San Diego Comic-Con during the Star Trek Universe panel, along with a video (below, US only). It features 10 new songs composed by Kay Hanley and Tom Polce of the rock band Letters to Cleo.

Strange New Worlds has been a success with both critics (including Engadget's Daniel Cooper) and audiences since its debut, thanks in large part to the cast led by Anson Mount (Captain Pike), Rebecca Romjin (Number 1) and Ethan Peck (Spock). It also brought a lighter touch to the Star Trek universe following darker shows like Picard. As we detailed yesterday, the show dropped its Lower Decks crossover episode earlier than expected, and it's now available to stream.

Musical TV episodes are nothing new, with some of the more noteworthy ones coming out of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Scrubs and Xena, Warrior Princess (yep). Sometimes these are, well, unmotivated, with everyone suddenly breaking into song (Scrubs), or the musical is built as a bottle episode outside the reality of the main show (Xena).

Subspace Rhapsody seems to be set in motion by plot events, though, with some kind of (insert your favorite Trek MacGuffin here) event bringing out the characters' inner theater kids. As shown in the trailer and retro-style poster, it's staged and performed as a full-blown musical, and looks like some silly fun.