'Rogue One' prequel series 'Andor' will debut August 31st on Disney+

Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres on Disney+ tomorrow, but Lucasfilm is already offering peeks at other Star Wars shows that are on the way to the streaming service. One of those is Andor, in which Diego Luna reprises his role as Cassian Andor. The series takes place five years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Based on the trailer Lucasfilm released today, it looks like Andor leans into the grittier side of the Star Wars universe, given the tone and muted color palette. The show will debut on August 31st with two episodes.

Andor is described as a "tense nail-biting spy thriller," which isn't a huge shock given the connection to Rogue One and the fact it was created by Tony Gilroy, the writer of the Bourne movies — he was a co-writer on Rogue One too. Forest Whitaker and Genevieve O’Reilly, who featured in the movie alongside Luna. will return as well.

The first season of Andor will have 12 episodes — more than the previous live-action Star Wars Disney+ shows. A second season will start filming in November.

Lucasfilm also confirmed at Star Wars Celebration that The Mandalorian will return for its third season next February. Ahsoka , which features the return of Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, will arrive in 2023 too.

There's yet another live-action Star Wars series coming to Disney+ next year, this time starring Jude Law. It's called Star Wars: Skeleton Crew and it's from Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts and writer Christopher Ford.

Skeleton Crew is set around the same time as The Mandalorian. It centers around “a group of kids who are about ten years old who get lost in the Star Wars universe,” according to Watts, who stressed that “it’s not a kids show."