Star Wars Instant Pots hit an all-time low just ahead of May the 4th

May the 4th is approaching fast, so you know what that means — deals on Star Wars-themed merchandise. Right on time, a couple of Williams Sonoma's Star Wars-branded Instant Pots have gone on sale at Amazon at the steepest discounts we've seen. You can pick up the 6-quart Instant Pots with Darth Vader and R2D2 themes for $60 each, a 40 percent discount off the regular $100 price.

Instant Pots are some of the most popular cooking gadgets out there, as they can replace a rice cooker, yogurt maker, slow-cooker and pressure cooker. The latter function lets you cook at an accelerated rate for foods like pulled pork and chicken curry. At the same time, it's fully automated so you just need to add the ingredients, push a few buttons and walk away.

The Star Wars themed models are identical to the classic Instant Pot models, but add fun branding across Star Wars franchises, including models for Chewbacca, BB-8 and Storm Trooper on top of the two sale models. Suffice to say, it's a fun gift (including for yourself), but it's best to act quick, as Star Wars Day arrives in less than a week.

