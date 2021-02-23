Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Aspyr

Classic Star Wars RPG 'KOTOR II' comes to mobile on December 18th

It'll set you back $14.99, though.
Nick Summers, @nisummers
2h ago
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, better known as KOTOR, is one of the best Star Wars games ever made. Its sequel, KOTOR II, isn't held in quite the same regard, but still boasts an impressive 85-rating on Metacritic. Now, that second instalment -- first released for the Xbox in 2004, but later ported to Windows, MacOS and Linux -- is getting a mobile version. It will be available for iPhone, iPad and Android devices from December 18th for $14.99. While expensive, it's an impressive RPG that should keep you busy over the festive period. It's also a great history lesson if you only know developer Obsidian through Fallout: New Vegas and The Outer Worlds.

In this article: star wars, KOTOR, KOTOR II, Knights of the Old Republic, mobile gaming, smartphone gaming, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
