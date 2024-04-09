Star Wars Outlaws gets a new trailer and a release date of August 30

Ubisoft just dropped another trailer for Star Wars Outlaws, this time focusing on the story. The new trailer spotlights the various smugglers and thieves you’ll be working alongside in a galaxy far, far away. The game also continues to look absolutely gorgeous , thanks to developer Massive Entertainment’s proprietary Snowdrop engine.

It also looks really fun. You play as a scoundrel named Kay Vess as she attempts to win her freedom by completing various jobs for denizens of the underworld. The trailer features Jabba the Hutt, Han Solo frozen in carbonite and all kinds of other "blink and you'll miss it" easter eggs.

Even better than a new trailer? There’s an actual release date of August 30, which is in a few short months. This release date was originally leaked via a Japanese version of the trailer and was spotted by Insider Gaming, but has now been officially confirmed.

Star Wars Outlaws will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Amazon Luna and PC, with preorders available right now. The base version of the game costs $70, though there are special versions that cost extra. These premium packs include cosmetic DLC, art packs and an exclusive mission.