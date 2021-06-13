'Starfield' hits Xbox Series X/S and PC on November 11th, 2022

Starfield, Bethesda's new sci-fi RPG, will come out on November 11th, 2022. The release date comes courtesy of an eleventh hour leak spotted by Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier ahead of Microsoft's E3 2021 keynote. The Washington Post uploaded the game's trailer to its website before its official reveal. As of the writing of this article, the video is still on the outlet's website, available for all to see.

And if there were any remaining doubts, the trailer settles once and for all the matter of Bethesda exclusivity. According to the clip, Starfield is a Xbox Series X/S and PC exclusive.

Bethesda first teased Starfield at E3 2018, long before Microsoft decided to buy ZeniMax Media, the parent company of Bethesda Game Studios.

Developing...