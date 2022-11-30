Starlink nearly doubles satellite internet terminal prices in Ukraine

The hikes come as cell networks struggle under the Russian assault.
Jon Fingas
11.30.22
@jonfingas

Jon Fingas
J. Fingas
@jonfingas
November 30, 2022 9:46 AM
Ukraine, Starlink, satellite internet, SpaceX
KHERSON, UKRAINE - NOVEMBER 17: A resident waits for her phone to charge at a temporary charging point and internet hotspot via a Starlink device on November 17, 2022 in Kherson, Ukraine. Ukrainian forces took control of Kherson last week, as well as swaths of its surrounding region, after Russia pulled its forces back to the other side of the Dnipro river. Kherson was the only regional capital to be captured by Russia following its invasion on February 24. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
Chris McGrath/Getty Images

It's now particularly costly for Ukrainians to use SpaceX's Starllink if they want to stay online during the Russian invasion. The Financial Times reports that the price of a Starlink satellite terminal has almost doubled in Ukraine, jumping from the equivalent of $385 to about $700. The monthly rate isn't as expensive as it once was (as high as $100), but it's climbing from $60 to $75.

It's not known if prices have also jumped for the Ukrainian government, which obtains Starlink from a variety of sources that include SpaceX itself, foreign governments and even crowdsourcing. Individual prices have climbed in Poland, where some Ukrainians get their Starlink equipment delivered to avoid complications with local deliveries.

The hikes come as Ukraine's cellular networks are buckling under the strain of Russian attacks on the country's electrical grid. In some cases, Starlink might be the only way for locals to reach the internet. Some residents in recently liberated areas also lean on the technology while phone carriers are busy restoring service. Higher prices risk putting internet access out of reach, and may force donors to pay more to supply as many terminals as they did before.

We've asked SpaceX for comment. The company has complained about its own costs for supplying Starlink access in Ukraine. While it was quick to switch on connectivity after the Russian assault began in February, it has partly relied on US government funding to supply terminals and maintained in September that it couldn't continue offering service without further aid. After that complaint became public, however, Elon Musk said SpaceX would keep paying for Ukraine even though it supposedly meant losing money.

