SteelSeries' Apple-compatible Nimbus+ controller has a 50-hour battery life

SteelSeries has officially launched the Nimbus+, a follow-up to the original Nimbus wireless gaming controller for Apple devices. It retains the original controller’s looks with additional features that include clickable joysticks the capability to last for up to 50 hours. That’s 10 hours longer than its predecessor’s 40-hour battery life and probably the device’s biggest selling point for those who like gaming on the go.

The Nimbus+ can be used to play games not just on the Apple TV and Mac, but also on the iPhone, the iPad and even the iPod touch. It’s MFi (Made for iPhone/iPad/iPod) certified, which means it meets the tech giant’s standard for wireless connectivity and pairing with its devices. Like other controllers meant to work with mobile, it comes with a mount that allows users to attach their iPhones directly onto it. The Nimbus+ is already available on the Apple Store website for $70 and will also be available on the SteelSeries website starting on May 26th.