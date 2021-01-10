Final Fantasy Souls-like 'Stranger in Paradise' arrives March 18th

A timed multiplayer demo is available now on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.
Kris Holt
10.01.21
@krisholt

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
October 1st, 2021
In this article: news, xbox one, gaming, ps4, ps5, team ninja, pc, rpg, action rpg, xbox series x, square enix, xbox series s, playstation 4, stranger in paradise final fantasy origin, playstation 5, final fantasy
Stranger in Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin
Square Enix/Team Ninja

Only a few months after we got our first look at Stranger in Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Square Enix announced a release date at Tokyo Game Show. It will hit PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC on March 18th.

Stranger in Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is an attempt to bring a Dark Souls-style feel to the Final Fantasy universe. It's an action RPG from Nioh developer Team Ninja that by all accounts will be pretty difficult, which fits in with the Souls-like vibe.

A new trailer gives some hints at the story and a peek at some of the beings you'll encounter, including a pirate with an enormous ax and a multi-headed monster. The visuals still look a bit rough, but at least Team Ninja and Square Enix have a few months to polish things up.

Meanwhile, Square Enix has released a second demo. It's an expansion of the first timed trial that was available in June, only this time you can play with your friends on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. There are more enemies to test your mettle against, new areas to explore and additional playstyles and jobs to check out. The demo is available until October 11th at 10:59AM ET.

Stranger in Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin has a free upgrade path from PS4 and Xbox One to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S respectively. Along with the base game, you can preorder a Digital Deluxe Edition, which includes extra missions and a digital artbook and mini soundtrack. Preordering either version will net you a few in-game goodies, and you'll have early access to the whole game 72 hours before the official launch.

