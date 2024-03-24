Studio behind Spyro remakes and Crash Bandicoot 4 is reportedly working with Xbox on a new game

The newly independent game studio Toys for Bob, which announced last month that it was splitting from Microsoft-owned Activision, has entered an agreement with Xbox for a new game, according to Windows Central. The deal was reportedly mentioned during a recent town hall meeting. Toys for Bob developed 2018’s Spyro Reignited Trilogy and was behind Crash Bandicoot 4, along with the Nintendo Switch port for the N. Sane Trilogy.

There are no real details yet as to what the new title might be, aside from a comment by Xbox’s Matt Booty that it will be in line with the kind of games Toys for Bob has become known for, according to sources cited by Windows Central. Toys for Bob also led the development of the early Skylanders toys-to-life games. Though it only recently departed from the Activision Blizzard/Microsoft family, the studio indicated leading up to the news of its deal with Xbox that it would remain open to working with its former employer on future projects.

In February, Toys for Bob said it was “exploring a possible partnership between our new studio and Microsoft,” and that it was “confident that we will continue to work closely together” with Activision and Microsoft. “So, keep your horns on and your eyes out for more news,” the studio wrote.