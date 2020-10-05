The Studio home workout display works with your existing gym equipment

“Smart” workout equipment has gotten a lot of attention this year, what with the coronavirus shutting down gyms. Some of the more elaborate smart workout setups involve giant displays that stand in for a personal trainer, and a new one launches today on Indiegogo: Studio. What seems to set Studio apart from other options is that they say it can connect to a person’s existing home workout equipment, so you don’t need to pay for something like a Peleton bike, for example.
The Studio hardware itself is a 43-inch vertical screen to follow along with training sessions, see stats as you work out, and other such features. This isn’t all that unique; offerings like Mirror, Tonal and Tempo have similar hardware. Studio, however, says its screen doesn’t require special hardware and instead works with any exercise equipment you have. Specifically, it uses Bluetooth to connect to workout equipment so it can read things like treadmill speed, a bike’s cadence, your heart rate or other metrics.