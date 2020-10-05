The Studio home workout display works with your existing gym equipment

However, Studio also says that it can make your old exercise equipment smart, as well — the company will offer sensors that can connect that equipment to the Studio display. There aren’t any other details on how that’ll work yet, though.

As with most such equipment, Studio also requires a monthly subscription. For $39, you’ll get access to classes for a variety of workouts, including “treadmill, cycling, strength, rowing, boxing, yoga, recovery and more.” By connecting a Bluetooth heart rate monitor to Studio, you can “compete” against anyone else who has taken the class — the company says it uses heart rate zones based on an individual’s maximum heart rate to compare between users.

Studio hardware will cost $999 and start shipping in November, but you can get an “early bird” discount on Indiegogo right now that brings the price down to $699. There are already plenty of options like this, but Studio’s price seems a little more affordable than other workout displays. And if the company does offer a good way work with older exercise equipment, it could have a way to stand out in a crowded market.