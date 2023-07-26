Summer Samsung Unpacked 2023: Everything announced at the event Foldable Galaxy phones, the Galaxy Watch 6 and S9 tablets were the stars.

This year's summer edition of Samsung Unpacked was busy, to put it mildly. The company not only introduced its latest wave of foldable phones, but major updates to its smartwatch and tablet lineups. But don't worry if that's a lot to take in — here's everything Samsung introduced at its event.

Watch the highlights of Galaxy Unpacked summer 2023

If 7AM Eastern was too early for you to watch live, don't worry. We've cut down Samsung's summer Unpacked presentation to a more reasonable nine minutes. You can watch the highlights of the keynote here, including all the major product introductions.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5

Photo by Sam Rutherford/Engadget

In a slight twist, the highlight of the foldable phones this year was the "entry" clamshell device, the Galaxy Z Flip 5. The new model has a much larger 3.4-inch external display than its predecessor, letting you reply to messages, use Wallet and otherwise handle tasks that previously required opening the phone. A new hinge design also eliminates the gap when the handset is closed. You can also expect a speedier custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and double the storage. It starts at $999, and is available for pre-order through Samsung and Amazon ahead of its August 11th release.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5, meanwhile, is an iterative (if still welcome) update. The book-style foldable delivers a thinner, gapless design with a brighter primary display, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and improved multitasking abilities. It ships August 11th starting at $1,799, and you can pre-order it now through Samsung and Amazon.

Galaxy Watch 6

Photo by Sam Rutherford/Engadget

The biggest update at summer Unpacked was arguably for Samsung's smallest computing device. The company unveiled a Galaxy Watch 6 family that makes some much-requested improvements to the Wear OS timepieces. Most notably, the rotating bezel is back — buy a Galaxy Watch 6 Classic and you can scroll through apps and widgets with a tactile feel. Both watches offer larger, brighter displays, upgraded processors, larger batteries and a "one-click" strap swapping system.

The Galaxy Watch 6 line arrives August 11th. You can pre-order through Samsung and Amazon starting at $300 for the base model and $400 for the Classic.

Galaxy Tab S9

Photo by Mat Smith/Engadget

Samsung catered to fans of high-end Android tablets at unpacked by introducing the Galaxy Tab S9 range. While the design hasn't changed much (mainly slimmer bezels), it's still a significant upgrade with dynamic refresh rate AMOLED screens, the custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, more powerful speakers and even IP68 water and dust resistance for both the tablet and included S Pen.

The series goes on sale August 11th, with pre-orders open at Samsung and Amazon. The 11-inch Galaxy Tab S9 starts at $800, while the 12.4-inch Tab S9+ begins at $1,000. The enormous 14.6-inch Tab S9 Ultra costs at least $1,200.