Superhot's standalone expansion will be free if you bought the original

'Superhot: Mind Control Delete' arrives on PS4, Xbox One and PC on July 16th.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
Superhot: Mind Control Delete, the sequel to one of the most inventive shooters from the past couple of years, has a release date. The standalone game will set you back $25 when it comes out on July 16th. That is unless you bought a copy of Superhot at some point in the past, in which case you can get the new title for free. The process of obtaining a complimentary copy is different depending on the platform. Thankfully, the game's developer has posted a FAQ with all the details.   

The one thing we'll note here is you can still qualify to get a free copy of Mind Control Delete by buying the original before July 16th. Moreover, since Superhot is currently on sale for $10, you can effectively get the new game for less than it will cost when it comes out next week.      

Developer Superhot Team originally intended to release Mind Control Delete as DLC for Superhot. However, after hitting Steam Early Access, the expansion started to expand from community feedback. The studio says the resulting game is four times bigger than its predecessor. It features new weapons and enemies. It also expands on Superhot's signature time dilation gameplay with new mechanics. 

At launch, Superhot: Mind Control Delete will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows, Linux and Mac. You can download the PC version from Steam, the Epic Games Store, GOG and the Humble Store. The game will come out on Switch at a later date. But if you want to play it before then, you can email the eShop receipt you got after buying Superhot there and the studio will send you a DRM-free copy of the new game for PC. 

