Superhot's standalone expansion will be free if you bought the original

Superhot: Mind Control Delete, the sequel to one of the most inventive shooters from the past couple of years, has a release date. The standalone game will set you back $25 when it comes out on July 16th. That is unless you bought a copy of Superhot at some point in the past, in which case you can get the new title for free. The process of obtaining a complimentary copy is different depending on the platform. Thankfully, the game's developer has posted a FAQ with all the details.

The one thing we'll note here is you can still qualify to get a free copy of Mind Control Delete by buying the original before July 16th. Moreover, since Superhot is currently on sale for $10, you can effectively get the new game for less than it will cost when it comes out next week.