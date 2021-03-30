T-Mobile is killing its own TV streaming service in favor of YouTube TV

T-Mobile's TV streaming services won't look the same after April 29th: The carrier has announced that it's expanding its collaboration with Google across its products, including TVision. The original TVision Live, Live+ and Vibe services that it launched late last year are winding down on April 29th. T-Mobile is killing those products and making YouTube TV and Philo its premium and base live TV services, respectively.

Current TVision Live customers can get a free month of YouTube TV (worth $65) and three free months of YouTube Premium ($12). Live is T-Mobile's $40-a-month package that offers 30 channels, which can be upgraded to Live+ with additional sports channels for $10 more. Meanwhile, current Vibe customers — the tier that offers live and on-demand programming for $10 a month — can get a free month of Philo. After those free months are done, T-Mobile customers can continue their YouTube TV and Philo subscriptions for $10 less than their original prices. That means they'll only pay $55 a month for YouTube TV and $10 a month for Philo.

T—Mobile customers will be able to stream those services' content through TVision Hub, the company's low-cost Android TV-powered streaming dongle, though they can also use their Roku or any other streaming device. Existing TVision customers can take advantage of those deals by logging into their T-Mobile accounts or calling the carrier's customer service to get a redemption link. T-Mobile customers that don't have TVision subscriptions can sign up for YouTube TV with T-Mobile for $10 off starting on April 6th.

In its announcement, the company explained that it has "learned a lot about the TV industry" since launching TVision. Streaming services launch all the time, and T-Mobile has concluded that it "can add even more value to consumers’ TV choices by partnering with the best services out there."

