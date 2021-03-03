T-Mobile uses eSIM to let iPhone owners test its network for free

Try out the carrier's 5G network for up to 30 days.
Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic|06.29.21
@igorbonifacic

June 29th, 2021
iPhone 12 lineup
T-Mobile is offering a new way for people to test out its network coverage in the area where they live. In a change spotted by Light Reading, the carrier has expanded its existing Test Drive program to include eSIM-compatible iPhones. To take advantage of the promotion, you need an iPhone XS or newer with iOS 14.5 or later installed on your device. Provided you meet those requirements, you can download the Network Test Drive app and follow the on-screen instructions to get up to 30 days or 30GB of data for free.

While testing the network, there’s no need to change your phone number or provide T-Mobile with your billing information. What’s more, if you have an iPhone 12, you can even try out the carrier’s 5G connectivity. As The Verge notes, the Test Drive program has been around since 2014. If you don’t have access to a phone with eSIM support, T-Mobile will instead lend you a WiFi hotspot. Essentially, this gives people a more hassle-free way to take advantage of the program.

Of course, T-Mobile’s hope here is that you’ll come away from the test willing to switch over to its service. That could help it get an edge as AT&T and Verizon (Engadget’s parent company) use their recently acquired C-band spectrum to try and catch up to the company’s 5G lead.

