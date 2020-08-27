Latest in Gear

Image credit: T-Mobile

T-Mobile's latest Revvl phone offers 5G speeds for $200

It's "the most affordable 5G smartphone in the US," according to T-Mobile
Nick Summers, @nisummers
45m ago
Revvl
T-Mobile

The 5G revolution isn’t quite upon us, but it doesn’t hurt to own a phone that’s primed and ready. That’s what T-Mobile was presumably thinking, anyway, when it green-lit the Revvl 5G. The company believes the hardware — which costs $399.99, or $16.67 per month over two years — is “America’s most affordable 5G smartphone, ever.” It can also be snapped up for $200 if you agree to switch or add a line. The phone will be available through T-Mobile’s Metro sub-brand, too, for the same price.

For that money, you’ll get a 6.53-inch FHD+ display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765 processor, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. You’ll find a triple camera system on the back, which includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel super wide and a 5-megapixel alternative for macro photography. They’re all powered by a 4500 mAh battery and a version of Android 10 that hopefully isn’t riddled with unwanted apps. The phone is a direct competitor to handsets like the Nokia 8.3 5G, which is coming to the US for a currently unknown price this fall. (It costs 599 euros, or roughly $648 in Europe.) We would highlight the OnePlus Nord, too, but that phone isn’t coming stateside anytime soon.

If you’re not fussed about 5G and want to save some cash, T-Mobile has also unveiled the 4G-only Revel 4 and 4+ today. The standard Revel 4, which costs $120 or $5 per month over two years, comes with a 6.22-inch HD+ display, a forgettable MediaTek processor, a 3500 mAh battery, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The slightly more impressive 4+, meanwhile, has a larger 6.52-inch screen, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 665 processor, a 4000 mAh battery, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. You’ll need to pay a little extra, though — the phone costs $192, or $8 per month over two years — for those hardware upgrades. That’s right in Moto G Fast territory.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
