T-Mobile's latest Revvl phone offers 5G speeds for $200

The 5G revolution isn’t quite upon us, but it doesn’t hurt to own a phone that’s primed and ready. That’s what T-Mobile was presumably thinking, anyway, when it green-lit the Revvl 5G. The company believes the hardware — which costs $399.99, or $16.67 per month over two years — is “America’s most affordable 5G smartphone, ever.” It can also be snapped up for $200 if you agree to switch or add a line. The phone will be available through T-Mobile’s Metro sub-brand, too, for the same price.

For that money, you’ll get a 6.53-inch FHD+ display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765 processor, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. You’ll find a triple camera system on the back, which includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel super wide and a 5-megapixel alternative for macro photography. They’re all powered by a 4500 mAh battery and a version of Android 10 that hopefully isn’t riddled with unwanted apps. The phone is a direct competitor to handsets like the Nokia 8.3 5G, which is coming to the US for a currently unknown price this fall. (It costs 599 euros, or roughly $648 in Europe.) We would highlight the OnePlus Nord, too, but that phone isn’t coming stateside anytime soon.