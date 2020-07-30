HMD's Nokia 8.3 5G 'flagship' is coming to the US this fall

The Nokia 8.3 5G was announced in March alongside HMD Global’s mid-range 5.3 and low-end 1.3 smartphones. The company claimed the 8.3 5G was “the first global flagship smartphone” because of its extensive compatibility with 5G networks around the world. The phone’s beating heart is the Snapdragon 765G, the first Qualcomm processor to integrate a 5G modem. The part was new and unusual back in March, but since then we’ve handled a few other phones, including the LG Velvet and OnePlus Nord, that use the same silicon. The latter isn’t coming to the US, so HMD Global’s main competition should be LG’s surprisingly stylish mid-ranger.

The Nokia 8.3 5G has a 6.81-inch PureDisplay — a marketing term that promises higher contrast and clarity, as well as HDR10 support — with a 20:9 aspect ratio and hole-punch notch in the top left-hand corner. HMD is particularly proud of its camera setup, which includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter with Zeiss optics, and Nordic-inspired Polar Night color scheme. In Europe, it’s available with either 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and a starting price of 599 euros (roughly $648), which is 200 euros higher than the OnePlus Nord.