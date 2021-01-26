Latest in Gear

Tasker's Android phone automation connects with Google Assistant

Just say 'Ok Google' and you can make the phone run an automated script of your own choosing.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago
fizkes via Getty Images

People have long used Tasker to take care of repetitive tasks on their Android device, or to customize its features based on things like whether they’re at home or at the office. Now the app’s features are a little easier to use since you can trigger them via Google Assistant. XDA points out a post by the developer on Reddit where he points out the currently available triggers, which you can use to run your favorite automations by name.

Tasker is an incredibly powerful utility, but it can be a bit complex and intimidating, and voice control could be the difference in making it usable on a regular basis around your home. If you have the Google Play Pass subscription then access is free, and there’s also a seven day trial available, otherwise it costs $3.49 in the Play Store.

