Image credit: Mathieu Bonnevie / Porsche

Porsche debuts its Taycan safety car at Le Mans

The Taycan Turbo safety car is in France for the Porsche Carrerra Cup Deutschland race.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
51m ago
Taycan Turbo safety car
Taycan Turbo safety car Mathieu Bonnevie / Porsche

This weekend will see the running of the 88th 24 Hours of Le Mans race, but before that starts, the Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland will run a 45-minute support race. During that event, while the race vehicles will be petrol burning Porsche 911 GT3 Cup cars, the safety car is this EV, a Porsche Taycan Turbo.

Apparently featured as part of a celebration around the 50th anniversary of Porsche’s first overall victory at Le Mans, the car didn’t get to the track by truck — it took a road trip across France, hitting various electric recharging stations along the way. As Autoblog notes, this event is just the start of the Carrera Cup Deutschland series, and the 670-horsepower Taycan Turbo will handle safety car duties at each stop.

Gallery: Porsche Taycan Turbo safety car | 22 Photos

22

In this article: Porsche, EV, Le Mans, Taycan Turbo, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
