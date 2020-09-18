Porsche debuts its Taycan safety car at Le Mans

This weekend will see the running of the 88th 24 Hours of Le Mans race, but before that starts, the Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland will run a 45-minute support race. During that event, while the race vehicles will be petrol burning Porsche 911 GT3 Cup cars, the safety car is this EV, a Porsche Taycan Turbo.

Apparently featured as part of a celebration around the 50th anniversary of Porsche’s first overall victory at Le Mans, the car didn’t get to the track by truck — it took a road trip across France, hitting various electric recharging stations along the way. As Autoblog notes, this event is just the start of the Carrera Cup Deutschland series, and the 670-horsepower Taycan Turbo will handle safety car duties at each stop.