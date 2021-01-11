Latest in Gear

The TCL 20 5G vs. the Motorola One 5G Ace and the Pixel 4a 5G

You don't have to spend a fortune for a better connection.
Kris Naudus, @krisnaudus
1h ago
Motorola vs. TCL
Engadget

We don’t normally see a lot of phones at CES, but this year companies have seen fit to push up their announcements, particularly TCL and Motorola. Both have debuted new mid-range 5G phones at the show, the better to compete with Google’s existing Pixel 4a 5G that came out last year. You can check out the specs of all three handsets in the table below to see how they measure up in numbers, and come back later this year for our hands-on and full reviews.

TCL 20 5G

Motorola One 5G Ace

Pixel 4a 5G

Pricing

€299, no US price yet

$400

$499

Dimensions

166.2 x 76.8 x 9.1 mm (6.54 x 3.02 x 0.36 inches)

166.1 x 76.1 x 9.9 mm (6.54 x 3 x 0.39 inches)

153.9 x 74 x 8.2 or 8.5 mm (6.1x 2.9 x 0.3 inches)

Weight

204g (7.20 ounces)

212g (7.48 ounces)

168 or 171g (5.93 or 6.03 ounces)

Screen size

6.67 inches (169.41 mm)

6.7 inches (170.18 mm)

6.2 inches (158 mm)

Screen resolution

2,400 x 1,080 (395 ppi)

2,400 x 1,080 (393 ppi)

2,340 x 1,080 (413 ppi)

Screen type

IPS LCD

LTPS LCD

OLED

Battery

4,500 mAh

5,000 mAh

3,800 mAh

Internal storage

128 / 256 GB

64 / 128 GB

128 GB

External storage

micro SD

micro SD

None

Rear camera(s)

Three cameras:
Wide: 48MP, f/1.8
Ultra-wide: 8MP, f/2.2
Macro: 2MP, f/2.2

Three cameras:
Quad Pixel / PDAF: 48MP, f/1.7
Ultra-wide: 8MP, f/2.2
Macro: 2MP, f/2.4

12.2MP, f/1.7

Front camera(s)

8 MP

Dual cameras:
16 MP, f/2.2
Quad Pixel: 4 MP, f/2.2

8 MP, f/2.0

Video capture

4K at 30 fps

4K at 30 fps

4K at 60 fps

SoC

Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G

Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

CPU

2 GHz octa-core

2.2 GHz octa-core

2.4 GHz octa-core

GPU

Adreno 619

Adreno 619

Adreno 620

RAM

6 GB

4 / 6 GB

6 GB

WiFi

802.11ac

802.11ac

802.11ac

Bluetooth

v 5.1

v 5.1

v 5.1

NFC

Yes

Yes

Yes

Operating system

Android 10

Android 10

Android 11

Other features

USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack

USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack

USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack

Follow all of the latest news from CES 2021 right here!

