The TCL 20 5G vs. the Motorola One 5G Ace and the Pixel 4a 5G

We don’t normally see a lot of phones at CES, but this year companies have seen fit to push up their announcements, particularly TCL and Motorola. Both have debuted new mid-range 5G phones at the show, the better to compete with Google’s existing Pixel 4a 5G that came out last year. You can check out the specs of all three handsets in the table below to see how they measure up in numbers, and come back later this year for our hands-on and full reviews.

TCL 20 5G Motorola One 5G Ace Pixel 4a 5G Pricing €299, no US price yet $400 $499 Dimensions 166.2 x 76.8 x 9.1 mm (6.54 x 3.02 x 0.36 inches) 166.1 x 76.1 x 9.9 mm (6.54 x 3 x 0.39 inches) 153.9 x 74 x 8.2 or 8.5 mm (6.1x 2.9 x 0.3 inches) Weight 204g (7.20 ounces) 212g (7.48 ounces) 168 or 171g (5.93 or 6.03 ounces) Screen size 6.67 inches (169.41 mm) 6.7 inches (170.18 mm) 6.2 inches (158 mm) Screen resolution 2,400 x 1,080 (395 ppi) 2,400 x 1,080 (393 ppi) 2,340 x 1,080 (413 ppi) Screen type IPS LCD LTPS LCD OLED Battery 4,500 mAh 5,000 mAh 3,800 mAh Internal storage 128 / 256 GB 64 / 128 GB 128 GB External storage micro SD micro SD None Rear camera(s) Three cameras:

Wide: 48MP, f/1.8

Ultra-wide: 8MP, f/2.2

Macro: 2MP, f/2.2 Three cameras:

Quad Pixel / PDAF: 48MP, f/1.7

Ultra-wide: 8MP, f/2.2

Macro: 2MP, f/2.4 12.2MP, f/1.7 Front camera(s) 8 MP Dual cameras:

16 MP, f/2.2

Quad Pixel: 4 MP, f/2.2 8 MP, f/2.0 Video capture 4K at 30 fps 4K at 30 fps 4K at 60 fps SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G CPU 2 GHz octa-core 2.2 GHz octa-core 2.4 GHz octa-core GPU Adreno 619 Adreno 619 Adreno 620 RAM 6 GB 4 / 6 GB 6 GB WiFi 802.11ac 802.11ac 802.11ac Bluetooth v 5.1 v 5.1 v 5.1 NFC Yes Yes Yes Operating system Android 10 Android 10 Android 11 Other features USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack