TCL's new budget-friendly '20' series phones are the first of many

TCL only started selling smartphones under its own banner last year, and it made the most of that momentum -- the company released six smartphones in 2020 alone. You can expect a similarly prolific year in 2021, too. TCL confirmed today it will release at least five smartphones in its new TCL 20 series, possibly including a more ambitious model, like a final version of one of its rollable or foldable concepts. For now, though, the company is easing into the year with the TCL 20 5G and the TCL 20 SE.
The TCL 20 5G is the third 5G smartphone in the company's line-up, preceded by last year's TCL 10 5G and the Verizon-exclusive TCL 10 5G UW. It packs a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a center-aligned cutout so an 8-megapixel front camera can peer through the panel. (Fun fact: TCL calls this kind of cutout a "Dotch" display, which is maybe the worst screen branding we've ever heard.) As usual, TCL is leaning on its vertical integration and screen expertise to liven up the viewing experience with "NXTVISION" features like HDR10 support, real-time SDR-to-HDR conversion, and calibration for improved color accuracy.