TCL's new budget-friendly '20' series phones are the first of many

If you needed proof of the TCL 20 SE's budget focus, look no further than its Snapdragon 460 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and either 64GB or 128GB storage. Apart from that, there are a few things that arguably make the SE a better device. For one, it will ship with Android 11 instead of Android 10, and packs a slightly larger (5,000mAh) battery than the TCL 20 5G. That said, the camera situation is a bit strange: depending on the model you but, you'll get either a 48-megapixel, f/2.0 main camera or a 16-megapixel shooter with larger sensor pixels and an f/1.8 aperture, along with a 5-megapixel wide camera, a 2-megapixel macro, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. All told, not a bad little bundle for €149.

Beyond this new hardware, TCL is also exploring ways for its smartphones to interact with other devices, both inside and outside its ecosystem. The company also says its developing tools that allows TCL phones to effectively mirror their displays onto tablets and TCL televisions, along with features that lean on Bluetooth, WiFi and NFC to facilitate dead-simply transfers between phones and PCs. (If that sounds a bit like the My Phone functionality built into Windows 10 to you, well, you're on the right track.)

Like the TCL 20 5G, the company is planning to push the SE out the door during the first few months of 2021. While it's very likely TCL's next few smartphones hold to the same wallet-friendly strategy we've seen so far, we're ready to see the company make a real splash -- hopefully that foldable or rollable isn't far behind.