TCL's latest phone has 5G speeds and solid specs for just $400

TCL has unveiled the 10 5G UW, a $400 Verizon-exclusive device that will be the most affordable 5G smartphone in Verizon’s lineup. It has very decent specs for a device in that price range, including a Snapdragon 765G chipset, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a 6.5-inch TCL-built Full HD+ display that supports HDR10 video playback. That compares favorably to the OnePlus Nord, but with a price tag that’s $100 lower.

The phone should also have decent endurance with a 4,500 mAh battery and quick charge capability that can juice it to 50 percent in a half hour, along with reverse charging that lets you charge a smartwatch or other small device using the phone. Other specs include a 48-megapixel rear camera, 8-megapixel super wide-angle camera and a 5-megapixel macro camera, along with a 16-megapixel front camera and 4K video recording capability.