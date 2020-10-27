Latest in Gear

Image credit: TCL

TCL's latest phone has 5G speeds and solid specs for just $400

The Verizon-exclusive 10 5G UW will be the operator's cheapest 5G phone.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
43m ago
Comments
18 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

TCL 10 5G UW phone for Verizon
TCL

TCL has unveiled the 10 5G UW, a $400 Verizon-exclusive device that will be the most affordable 5G smartphone in Verizon’s lineup. It has very decent specs for a device in that price range, including a Snapdragon 765G chipset, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a 6.5-inch TCL-built Full HD+ display that supports HDR10 video playback. That compares favorably to the OnePlus Nord, but with a price tag that’s $100 lower.

The phone should also have decent endurance with a 4,500 mAh battery and quick charge capability that can juice it to 50 percent in a half hour, along with reverse charging that lets you charge a smartwatch or other small device using the phone. Other specs include a 48-megapixel rear camera, 8-megapixel super wide-angle camera and a 5-megapixel macro camera, along with a 16-megapixel front camera and 4K video recording capability.

The TCL 10 5G UW will work on Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband (mmWave) in 55 cities (with six more by year’s end), along with its low-band spectrum Nationwide 5G network that rolled out widely earlier this month. As mentioned, it’ll start at $400 and arrive exclusively to Verizon on October 29th.

Verizon owns Engadget's parent company, Verizon Media. Rest assured, Verizon has no control over our coverage. Engadget remains editorially independent.

In this article: TCL, mobile, 10 5G UW, smartphone, 5G, Verizon, Snapdragon 765G, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
18 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Researchers 3D-printed a cell-sized tugboat

Researchers 3D-printed a cell-sized tugboat

View
PlayStation 5 first look: At home with Sony’s new console

PlayStation 5 first look: At home with Sony’s new console

View
MIT tests autonomous 'Roboat' that can carry two passengers

MIT tests autonomous 'Roboat' that can carry two passengers

View
NASA will try to stow away its leaking asteroid sample tomorrow

NASA will try to stow away its leaking asteroid sample tomorrow

View
Microsoft's 'Mandalorian' Xbox controller will set you back $160

Microsoft's 'Mandalorian' Xbox controller will set you back $160

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr