Motorola's latest batch of budget phones includes a cheap 5G model

Samsung isn’t the only company unveiling new devices earlier than usual this year — just ahead of CES 2021, Motorola has pulled back the curtain on its latest batch of smartphones. There are no flagship models in sight for now, but as usual, Motorola has a bevy of new options for smartphone shoppers on a budget.

The most interesting by far is the oddly named, $400 Motorola One 5G Ace (above), thanks in large part to the chipset it uses. Inside the phone’s fairly chunky body is one of Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 750Gs with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage — that’s enough to make the One 5G Ace the most powerful new device in Motorola’s lineup by far. As you might expect, wallet-friendly 5G is the main draw here, and this phone continues a trend that began with last year’s sub-$500 Moto One 5G. Just know there’s one connectivity caveat worth keeping in mind: although this particular chipset supports mmWave 5G, the Ace only plays nice with sub-6 5G networks.