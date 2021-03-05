'Teardown' gets Steam Workshop support with over 100 mods

Destruction-fueled heist game Teardown barrelled to the top of the Steam game charts when it landed in early access in October. Over 8,000 concurrent players quickly seized upon the chance to fully destroy its voxel art environments, levelling entire buildings in their wake. After releasing level design tools a few months back, the game's latest version brings Steam Workshop support with access to about 100 mods.

To give you a taste of the spoils, developer Tuxedo Labs has handpicked some of its favorites including "The Junkyard" map (which has already amassed over 12,000 subscribers) that lets you shred cars using a "ShredDozer," along with other hybrid wrecking machines, and perform stunt jumps over stacked vehicles. Other mods let you cause havoc with the Quake II railgun and play a target-shooting minigame using a canon. There's also another map that crams in a giant hydraulic press, hamster wheel, a slingshot, and an obstacle course.

TuxedoLabs has also added a Heist Example map in the built-in mods to get players creating their own missions and has optimized the game's core physics engine to better handle large-scale destruction scenarios. Teardown is expected to remain in Steam early access throughout 2021.