Tech giants back lawsuit against US guest worker ban

Apple, Facebook, Microsoft and 49 other tech companies are fighting against the administration’s guest worker visa ban. They’ve filed an amicus brief (PDF) supporting a lawsuit against acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over the new rules, which suspend H-1B and other guest worker visas until the end of the year.
The administration suspended foreign workers’ entry back in June as a response to the coronavirus pandemic. In his announcement, the president said that granting worker visas “presents a significant threat to employment opportunities for Americans affected by the extraordinary economic disruptions caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.” The move, he explained, was made so that unemployed Americans won’t have to compete with foreign workers for scarce jobs.