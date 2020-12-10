'Hyper Light Drifter' co-designer returns with indie-pop series 'We are OFK'

Teddy Dief is good at keeping secrets. They helped ignite the indie game scene in 2016 as a co-designer on Hyper Light Drifter, and ever since, their follow-up project has been highly anticipated by fans of that game’s neon-infused vibe. Meanwhile, Dief has been cobbling together a global team of artists, musicians and programmers, quietly building something known as the Palmtree Project, or simply 🌴. For years, they’ve kept quiet.
Today, they started talking. Dief and their collaborators at Palmtree Team unveiled We Are OFK, a musical, interactive series set to launch in the spring of 2021. Palmtree Team announced the project at The Game Awards with a music video for “Follow/Unfollow,” an original bedroom-pop song from OFK, the fictional band at the heart of the new series. We Are OFK follows the lives of four friends in their 20s as they attempt to break into the music business, fall in and out of love, and figure out how to pay rent and make art in Los Angeles.