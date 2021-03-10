'Shredder's Revenge' is a throwback brawler for Ninja Turtles fans

Like a nostalgia bomb aimed squarely at '90s arcade-goers, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is sure to delight anyone who remembers pumping quarters into Konami's co-op cabinets. The new game, developed by Dotemu (Streets of Rage 4) and Tribute Games (Mercenary Kings), is a four-player brawler that looks like a natural successor to Turtles in Time, Game Informer reports. And don't worry, it's not taking any cues from the modern CG Turtles remakes — it appears to be lifted almost entirely from the '80s syndicated TMNT cartoon. Just as the nostalgia gods intended.

Tribute Games co-founder Jean-Francois Major tells Game Informer that their goal, alongside Dotemu, was to bring the series back for everyone who grew up with the old cartoon and arcade titles. “Because we felt that people missed it," he said. "And including us, because, personally, I played those games a lot as a kid and I missed them a lot. So that was the idea that started it.”

Details are still being finalized for Shredder's Revenge — there's no timeframe yet, or specific console platforms named — but it's clear from the above trailer that Dotemu and Tribute Games are aiming to recreate the joy of fighting alongside your friends as your favorite Ninja Turtle. (And we all know Leonardo is the best, come on.) Thankfully, the game appears to recreate the original sprite-based aesthetic with the smoothness of modern 60FPS gameplay. And while the development teams are being coy about additional enhancements, I'm hoping we get a chance to play as Splinter and April too.