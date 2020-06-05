Telegram adds video editor and more creative tools

A robust Telegram update has added video editing to the messaging app, according to a recent blog post. Users can also add animated stickers to media, along with several other new features.

The “most powerful photo editor to be implemented in a messaging app,” as Telegram described it, can now be used to make a variety of changes to video. Enhance video quality in two taps, or manually adjust parameters like brightness and saturation. Draw on a video by using the paintbrush tool and zoom in for precision. Animated stickers can also be added to videos and still photos. A photo quickly becomes a GIF with the addition of an animated sticker.