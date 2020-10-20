A Telegram bot network is being used to create deepfake nudes

A security firm called Sensity says it recently discovered a network of deepfake bots on chat app Telegram creating computer-generated naked images of women on request. As of July 2020, the firm found that the bots have generated deepfakes of approximately 104,000 women. In the last three months, its output has increased by nearly 200 percent. You might expect the software spent most of its time processing images of celebrities, but it seems most people used it to create naked photos of women they know in real life. In either case, most victims likely don’t know fake images of them are floating around on the internet. The firm also found that a “limited number” of the photos feature underage children.

The majority of people using the software, some 70 percent, come from Russia, a country that had up until only recently banned Telegram. In Russia, the bot also found its way onto VK, the country’s largest social media network. A poll Sensity found in one of the public Telegram communities dedicated to the software suggests the bot hasn’t found widespread use in English-speaking countries like the UK, UK and Canada — at least not yet.