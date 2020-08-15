Telegram's one-on-one video calls are live on Android and iOS

Video calling has finally arrived on Telegram. The secure messaging app promised group video calls earlier this year at the beginning of coronavirus-related lockdowns, which made applications like Zoom and Google Meet more popular than ever. It has yet to roll out group video calls, but the alpha version of its one—on—one video calling feature is now out for Android and iOS.

You can start a call from a contact’s profile page and switch from audio to video (and vice versa) anytime. The feature also supports picture-in-picture mode, which means you can read your other messages and send replies while talking to a friend. Telegram says video calls, like its audio calls and text chats, are protected by the end-to-end encryption it’s known for.