Image credit: System Shock 3

Tencent is taking over troubled RPG 'System Shock 3'

The Chinese company will be 'taking the System Shock franchise forward.'
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
24m ago
Chinese conglomerate Tencent will be “taking the System Shock franchise forward,” developer OtherSide Entertainment has announced. A few days ago, ownership of the System Shock 3 website was transferred to Tencent Holdings, sparking rumors that the Asian company will work on the RPG franchise’s upcoming sequel. Now, OtherSide has confirmed the reports.

System Shock 3 was announced way back in 2015. As Eurogamer notes, it suffered from various setbacks, including losing its publisher Starbreeze due to money troubles. While we saw a pre-alpha glimpse of the game at GDC 2019, reports that the game is no longer in development circulated earlier this year.

In a follow-up tweet, OtherSide said that it’s been difficult to work on the game on its own as a small indie studio and that working with Tencent is the right way to go.

In a statement sent to Eurogamer, NightDive Studios said that OtherSide only transferred “certain rights” to make sequels to the Chinese corporation. NightDive, which is working on a remake of the first System Shock for modern consoles, still owns the System Shock IP.

In this article: news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
