Tencent is taking over troubled RPG 'System Shock 3'

Chinese conglomerate Tencent will be “taking the System Shock franchise forward,” developer OtherSide Entertainment has announced. A few days ago, ownership of the System Shock 3 website was transferred to Tencent Holdings, sparking rumors that the Asian company will work on the RPG franchise’s upcoming sequel. Now, OtherSide has confirmed the reports.

System Shock 3 was announced way back in 2015. As Eurogamer notes, it suffered from various setbacks, including losing its publisher Starbreeze due to money troubles. While we saw a pre-alpha glimpse of the game at GDC 2019, reports that the game is no longer in development circulated earlier this year.