Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' has been delayed indefinitely

Tenet almost seems cursed at this point. Despite the best efforts of Warner Bros. and director Christopher Nolan to bring the movie to theaters this summer, coronavirus-related shutdowns have shattered those plans. The studio has delayed the spy/sci-fi blockbuster several times, and now it’s firmly back on the shelf — Warner Bros. has postponed it indefinitely.

The narrative over the last few months has been that Tenet, as one of the first major post-lockdown releases, could jolt theaters back to life once they reopened — assuming moviegoers felt safe enough to return to screenings. Given Nolan’s passion for the theater experience, it’s highly unlikely that Warner Bros. would skip cinemas entirely and premiere Tenet digitally. The studio will wait until a theatrical release is viable.