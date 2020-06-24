'Fortnite' will host a Christopher Nolan movie night this Friday

Fortnite players are about to go to the movies. A month or so after a new trailer for Christopher Nolan’s Tenet premiered in the game, you’ll be able to watch one of the celebrated filmmaker’s blockbusters inside Fortnite for free this Friday as part of the first Movie Nite.

For those of you in the US, you can kick back with your squad and watch Inception at the Party Royale Big Screen at 8 AM, 8 PM or 11:55 PM Eastern time. Depending on where you live, you’ll get to see that mind-bending science-fiction flick, Dark Knight origin tale Batman Begins or the illusion-focused thriller The Prestige. You can find out which film you can watch and when it’s screening via the Party Royale subsite. You can turn on subtitles through the audio settings.