Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

'Fortnite' will host a Christopher Nolan movie night this Friday

You may get to watch 'Inception,' 'Batman Begins' or 'The Prestige,' depending on where you live.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
24m ago
The hallway fight scene in Inception.
Warner Bros. Pictures

Fortnite players are about to go to the movies. A month or so after a new trailer for Christopher Nolan’s Tenet premiered in the game, you’ll be able to watch one of the celebrated filmmaker’s blockbusters inside Fortnite for free this Friday as part of the first Movie Nite.

For those of you in the US, you can kick back with your squad and watch Inception at the Party Royale Big Screen at 8 AM, 8 PM or 11:55 PM Eastern time. Depending on where you live, you’ll get to see that mind-bending science-fiction flick, Dark Knight origin tale Batman Begins or the illusion-focused thriller The Prestige. You can find out which film you can watch and when it’s screening via the Party Royale subsite. You can turn on subtitles through the audio settings.

Epic said getting rights to screen full-length movies in Fortnite in various territories and languages isn’t a walk in the park, so folks in some countries won’t get to watch a film at Party Royale this week. It seems players in Australia, New Zealand and Ireland are among those who’ll miss out -- unless they happen to watch it via a Twitch streamer for that full Inception effect. This is the first test of Movie Nite, though, so there may be more flicks coming to the Big Screen in the future.

Fortnite has hosted a number of big events in recent times, including a Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker sneak peek, a Travis Scott concert and several spectacular events centered around the game itself. The next one is on Thursday, when Diplo drops in to premiere his latest album at 9 PM.

In this article: fortnite, inception, batman begins, batmanbegins, the prestige, theprestige, christophernolan, movies, movie, film, battle royale, battleroyale, epic games, epicgames, news, gaming, entertainment
