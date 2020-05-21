Fortnite Party Royale will present Christopher Nolan's new 'Tenet' trailer

So what’s next for the big event space in Fortnite? If you thought it would be another concert or DJ set, guess again. Starting tonight at 8 PM ET and repeating at the top of every hour, the Party Royale space will show a trailer for Christopher Nolan’s upcoming time-travel movie Tenet. It’s not quite an IMAX screen, but with most theaters still shut down it’s an interesting form of a “Big screen” premiere event.

If you don’t catch it at first, Epic Games says the presentation will repeat until 8 PM ET tomorrow night.