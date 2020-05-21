Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Warner Bros.

Fortnite Party Royale will present Christopher Nolan's new 'Tenet' trailer

Starting at 8 PM ET.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
22m ago
Tenet
Warner Bros.

So what’s next for the big event space in Fortnite? If you thought it would be another concert or DJ set, guess again. Starting tonight at 8 PM ET and repeating at the top of every hour, the Party Royale space will show a trailer for Christopher Nolan’s upcoming time-travel movie Tenet. It’s not quite an IMAX screen, but with most theaters still shut down it’s an interesting form of a “Big screen” premiere event.

If you don’t catch it at first, Epic Games says the presentation will repeat until 8 PM ET tomorrow night.

It’s an interesting development for the film-loving director to present a look at the movie in an exclusively digital format that — judging by the video quality of that Diplo stream — might not have the best resolution. However, if the important part of cinema is a feeling of community and the scale presented by a big screen, then it makes sense why something like this might work. See you in-game at 8?

