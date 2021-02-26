'Terraria' will hit Stadia after all

Terraria will come out Stadia after all. In a state of the game post spotted by Android Police , developer Re-Logic said it had resumed work on the port after settling its differences with Google.

“After a month of pushing (and with the immense support of our fans), Google finally reached out and was able to provide a lot of transparency around the situation and to restore access to all of our accounts,” Re-Logic said on Friday. “Due to the hard work the Stadia team has put in — as well as our partners at 505 Games — we have decided that we will allow the upcoming launch [of] Terraria on Google Stadia to proceed.”

The “situation” the statement references broke out near the start of the month. Terraria co-creator and Re-Logic CEO Andrew Spinks took to Twitter to blast Google after the company allegedly suspended the studio’s YouTube, Gmail, Drive and Play accounts. “I absolutely have not done anything to violate your terms of service, so I can take this no other way than you deciding to burn this bridge,” Spinks said at the time. “Consider it burned. #Terraria for @GoogleStadia is canceled. My company will no longer support any of your platforms moving forward.”